Brighton the most likely destination for Sergio Romero

Manchester United’s outcast goalkeeper Sergio Romero is resisting a move back to his home country Argentina and could stay in the Premier League, according to Marca (Argentina).

The stopper has been frozen out by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Dean Henderson was brought back to Old Trafford to compete with David de Gea for the number one jersey.

Romero was denied a loan deal to Everton in October and has not been registered as a member of United’s Premier League squad, with the club seemingly desperate to sell him before his contract expires in June. But paying deals have proven hard to come by in the current financial climate.

‘Racing [Club] dreams of a return of ‘Chiquito’, however, the probabilities are low since the 33-year-old goalkeeper is not thinking about a possible return to live in Argentina,’ the outlet says.

Marca believes that Brighton is the most likely destination for Romero.

‘There is a possibility that he will join Brighton and Hove Albion.

‘Brighton lost their substitute goalkeeper, Australian Matthew Ryan, who was loaned to Arsenal, leaving room for a new addition.

‘Romero[‘s] idea is to be able to terminate his contract to join a new club. Brighton is interested in signing him to add experience and compete for the job with incumbent Robert Sanchez.’

It would certainly be in everyone’s interests if the popular Argentinian was allowed to leave in this window although it is likely that United will hold out until the last minute in the hopes of recouping some sort of transfer fee for him.

