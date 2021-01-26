Facundo Pellistri wanted by Monza and Almeria

It is looking increasingly likely that Facu Pellistri will head out on loan this month, with clubs from both Italy and Spain showing strong interest.

The 19-year-old joined Manchester United from Uruguayan side Penarol but has not featured for the senior side yet and is looking to get minutes under his belt to push his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

The Uruguayan holds a Spanish passport and his agent recently stated that Spain would be the obvious destination, but Italian club Monza have thrown their hat into the ring and are reportedly one of the sides most actively pursuing him.

‘Monza has set its sights on a young Manchester United talent,’ says padovasport.tv.

‘After making a good impact in Premier League 2, the Red Devils have decided to guarantee minutes in an important league for the former Penarol player and Monza is one of the teams considered.’

Padovasport ultimately admits that Spain remains the most likely destination despite Monza’s interest and one club that could be in the running for a deal is Segunda Division side Almeria, according to local outlet Diario de Almeria.

‘Uruguayan footballers and the English market are well controlled by Almería. Examples are Darwin Núñez, Olivera, Appiah, Ramazani, Carvalho,’ the outlet says.

‘[Almeria’s] objective now is a footballer who combines both conditions: Facundo Pellistri.

‘Almería are close to obtaining the player’s services, whose representation agency is the same as that of Darwin Núñez.

‘Their relationship is very good … and now favours the arrival of this right-handed winger, who plays for Manchester United.

‘If Pellistri gets within range, the club will go for him, which would accelerate the departure or transfer of other players’.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!