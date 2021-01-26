Manchester United fans pay Bruno Fernandes the ultimate compliment

Manchester United fans have posted a brilliant photo of Bruno Fernandes after his match-winning cameo appearance vs Liverpool.

It’s safe to say the Portuguese magician is a fan favourite despite joining the club just one year ago.

Bruno’s impact at United since then has often been compared to club legend Eric Cantona, who is often credit for being the catalyst for the club’s trophy-laden period.

The sensational midfielder has yet to win a trophy with the club but many believe he is absolutely talismanic and the cause for the big turnaround.

The Red Devils were struggling in the Europa League spots before Bruno’s arrival and he’s now one of the key reasons they’re top of the table.

I love this man @B_Fernandes8 Whoever did this picture edit is a genius 👏🏻🔴😊. Love it #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hyrznM6kxs — Nick Newell (@_NickNewell_) January 25, 2021

Bruno’s face here has been photoshopped on Cantona’s body, almost as a tribute to both players’ talents and the fans’ love for them both.

Naturally no one truly feels the former Sporting Lisbon man is just yet on the French legend’s level but he’s certainly the best signing in that aspect since the latter retired.

Bruno needs a few trophies with Manchester United before he can claim to have made the same impact but most supporters feel he’s not far from doing that himself.

