Marcus Rashford fit to play Sheffield United, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Marcus Rashford has recovered from a knee injury that saw him substituted against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League tie against Sheffield United at Old Trafford, the boss confirmed that the forward would be available despite concerns over the knee, which led to him having a scan yesterday.

‘Marcus is available, he trained this morning so he’s available for selection. I think he tweaked his knee a little bit but he should be fine,’ Solskjaer said.

‘We’re looking strong, which is a good place to be.’

The boss also confirmed that 19-year-old Facundo Pellistri, who is yet to play a senior game for the side following his transfer from Penarol in October, is likely to be loaned out.

‘There have been talks and quite a few clubs interested in taking Facundo on loan and that’s something we’ll maybe let him do now he’s had a few games in the reserves.’

Solskjaer also provided an update on another new signing, Ivorian Amad Diallo, who joined the club this month after his work permit was granted.

‘He’s just come in, he’s going through a good training regime and training programme and he’s doing really well. So it won’t be too long before I can bring him into the squad,’ the manager said.

