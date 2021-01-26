Odion Ighalo sends Manchester United fans goodbye message

Manchester United star Odion Ighalo has more or less confirmed he will no longer be with the club once his current deal runs out, as he sent a heartfelt message to the fans.

The Nigerian striker arrived at Old Trafford a year ago, much to the surprise of many who were wondering why the club brought him in, even if it was on just a loan deal.

It’s safe to say Ighalo played his part superbly and made the most of every opportunity that came his way, so much so that he had his loan extended.

Unfortunately for him, Edinson Cavani’s availability as a free agent was an opportunity Ole Gunnar Solskjaer couldn’t pass up on.

The experienced Uruguayan quickly became United’s go-to man instead and so Ighalo has hardly featured of late, which saw his current deal, that runs out over the next coming days, not extended.

It’s was a pleasure. Once a Red, always a Red🔴🔴🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uXVqIXxsAf — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) January 26, 2021

Ighalo still holds the love of the fans who almost live through him because he’s such a hardcore supporter of the club.

He wasn’t at Manchester United for long but he never disrespected the club, was always happy with the opportunity he got and he played his part in helping the team get a third-placed finish last season.

