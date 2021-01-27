Former players and fans rocked by humiliating Man United loss

Manchester United suffered a humbling and humiliating 2-1 loss to bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United at Old Trafford tonight.

Fans, journalists and even former players took to social media after the game to vent their frustrations at one of the worst performances from a United side in some time.

Former skipper Rio Ferdinand said ‘We go again…. reality check!’

Another former United centre-back, David May, said ‘Just goes to show that if you turn up just expecting to win you’ll come unstuck!! Attitude and desire lacking big time.. Sheff United deserved it more !!’

Evening Standard journalist James Robson said ‘Some seriously questionable selections by Solskjaer – but that doesn’t excuse the performance. That’s a real step backwards from United.’

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote ‘Were Sheffield United actually trying to score that second goal? The move had all the pace of a team trying to walk it to the corner flag to waste time. They couldn’t believe their luck.’

Other comments included:

‘A reality check that we’ve expected to come at some point, just not at home to the league’s bottom-placed side who weren’t *that* good but didn’t have to be to beat a United side committing defensive errors and failing spectacularly to create anything.’

‘Not only have we just lost at home to the worst team in the Premier League, but we’ve also just lost to one of the worst teams in Premier League history. What an embarrassment it’s been for Man Utd.’

‘Appalling performance. Ole said he wanted to see how we responded to beating Liverpool and here’s the answer. All the effort and hard work to come back against other teams, to beat other sides when the odds were against us, and then we let a game like this pass us by. Bizarre.’

