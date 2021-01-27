Manchester United embarrassed by Sheffield United at Old Trafford
Manchester United embarrassed by Sheffield United at Old Trafford

Manchester United put in arguably their worst performance in the season vs Sheffield United and it couldn’t have been more poorly timed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat at home and many have claimed it’s the worst loss of the season despite crashing out of the Champions League and getting beat by Tottenham Hotspur 6-1.

There’s a good reason for that claim too, as United had the perfect opportunity to go top of the table by playing those at the bottom but still failed to muster up anything of note.

Not only was that on offer but Solskjaer’s men were just remarkable vs Liverpool a few days earlier and had the momentum superbly in their favour.

Unfortunately it wasn’t a normal loss for the Red Devils as it was shockingly embarrassing and the stats below prove that too.

To make matters worse, Sheffield United were missing a stunning amount of players and a young front three of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could do nothing against a slow, old Phil Jagielka.

Manchester United hardly threatened in what should’ve been a routine win and now all that is wrong with the club has suddenly come back to the surface.

