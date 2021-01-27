Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: I can go on and on about Edinson Cavani’s qualities

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly a fan of Edinson Cavani and used yet another opportunity to praise him once more.

The legendary Norwegian has been making more and more use of the experienced Uruguayan of late and it’s safe to say he’s made his impact.

Even the United supporters are thoroughly pleased with Cavani and there have even been debates in favour of him being the undisputed striker for the club.

Anthony Martial was the club’s top goalscorer last season but his form this season hasn’t matched those heights at all.

Even at his best, there were still those who doubted if he could ever prove he’s a natural striker in the same way Cavani is.

Solskjær on what Edinson Cavani brings to #mufc: "Oh how long have we got?" #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2021

Solskjær: "His [Cavani] reaction, his work-rate, his habits, his humility… we can go on and on — his experience and attitude has been a lesson for every single one of us." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2021

Solskjær: "What he [Cavani] brings is, you know when a striker of that age runs almost 12km… he chases down the centre-back, every time their keeper has the ball, he tackles the centre-midfielders, he makes a mistake and then gets back in his own 18 yard-box." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 26, 2021

Cavani’s movement is arguably the best aspect of his game as he’s sensationally instinctive and always knows where to be at all times.

The former PSG man joined Manchester United on a free transfer on deadline day in the summer and is arguably the club’s best signing of the window so far.

As good as Cavani has been, the hope is he will improve those around him and if he continues to play as he has done, there’s no doubt he will have his current deal extended.

