Player ratings: Man United 1-2 Sheffield United – who was worst of a bad bunch?

Manchester United slumped to an unexpected and embarrassing 2-1 defeat to bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 4 – Very poor for the first goal. Whether or not there was a foul he was cowardly and indecisive.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – What was that bit of skill in the first half? Who knew?

Axel Tuanzebe 4 – Started strongly but seemed to lose poise and faith after the first goal. Was unlucky on the deflection for the second and perhaps unfairly subbed.

Harry Maguire 4 – Yes he scored the United goal but let’s face it, he was poor all round otherwise. Positionally never in the right place, wayward passing, no leadership, too slow. Why was he drawn over to the right side of the defence for the second goal, leaving that massive gap on the left which Tuanzebe at least tried to block?

Alex Telles 7 – Waaay too safe in the first half but got his assist with a great corner and clipped the bar with a deflected shot. Really seemed to be hitting his groove and … was taken off.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Meh.

Paul Pogba 5 – Started brightly but seemed to go into a sulk after the first Sheffield United goal. MIA the whole of the second half.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Lively. Not sure why he was subbed.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Couldn’t produce his magic today, but he was probably United’s best centre back 😀

Marcus Rashford 6 – Some nice skill moves and pace in the first half but seemed lazy and slow in the second.

Anthony Martial 3 – How bad does he have to be before he is dropped? It’s really getting to crisis point.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 6 – Got into some good positions but finishing was not up to his usual level.

Donny van de Beek 6 – Did not have enough time to make an impact.

Luke Shaw 6 – Did not have much time to make an impact.

Edinson Cavani has made quite an impact since his deadline day arrival at Old Trafford, but how much do you know about our other South American players, past and present? Take our quiz below to find out!