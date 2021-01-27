Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United’s players’ defending

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand couldn’t hold back his frustrations with the squad after a horrific result vs Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men should’ve smashed a team that was sitting on the bottom of the table but instead fell to a 2-1 loss at home.

United’s defending for both goals was questionable, to say the least, and Ferdinand was not impressed at all with the second in particular.

Solskjaer’s stars actually started the match brilliantly, sustaining pressure and maintaining plenty of possession and territory.

Unfortunately when they couldn’t penetrate their opponents’ stubborn defence, they crumbled during Sheffield United’s first real chance of the match.

"Martial please sprint to him, PLEASE!" "Mr. Matic, please get out to the ball!"@rioferdy5 looks into the sequence that summed up a disappointing night for Man Utd 😤 pic.twitter.com/y9RuZJ2EZ0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2021

The second goal characterised how the Manchester United players ended up playing and how uninspiring they were in the defeat.

Solskjaer claimed a little bit of magic was missing but the truth was he could’ve been far harsher and still have been accurate.

A lack of fight in a must-win match after beating a good Liverpool team is a major red flag, especially given everything that’s happened this season.

United tend to take two steps forward and one step back so it’s not an entirely remarkable result but fans were shocked with who it came against more than anything.

