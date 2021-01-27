Statistic shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has transformed Manchester United’s full-backs

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been getting plenty of plaudits of late and rightfully so but one improved aspect was arguably not foreseen or even recognised until now.

The legendary Norwegian has managed to transform the squad as a whole in terms of the dressing room atmosphere and the mentality of the team but he has also managed to breathe life into individual players too.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Fred and many more have improved ever since Solskjaer stepped in to take over the reins from Jose Mourinho.

There’s no doubting the former Molde man has his United players playing some of the best attacking football since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but one area in the team is still criticised occassionally.

That area is the defence but the statistic below suggests there’s more good than bad in that area as well.

#mufc’s fullbacks create a chance on 19.4% of their cross attempts — this is the highest effeciency in the Premier League. Luke Shaw leads all fullbacks with 23.2% whilst Alex Telles [15.4%] & Aaron Wan-Bissaka [14.3%] both rank inside the top 10. — ً (@utdrobbo) January 26, 2021

It’s remarkably valuable to have different avenues for chance creation so it’s brilliant that Solskjaer’s managed to drill this into his team.

Given how Manchester United are often tasked with breaking teams down too, naturally the full-backs are the spare man so if they’re this efficient then the team must be doing something right.

