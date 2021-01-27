Video: Amad Diallo scores brilliant goal in Man United training

Manchester United fans are drooling over a new video showing Amad Diallo scoring a brilliant goal past Dean Henderson during a training session.

The video shows the Ivorian play a one-two with someone off-camera before coolly slotting the ball past the helpless keeper with his left foot.

‘Play him tomorrow!’ commented one fan.

‘Give him a chance against the Blades’ said another.

‘Need to see that speed effective immediately. Better be used tomorrow as a sub in the closing minutes,’ a third replied.

It should not be too long before the fans get their wish. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly beaming about the 18-year-old at yesterday’s press conference.

‘He’s just come in and he’s going through a good training regime, training programme, and he’s doing really well,’ Solskjaer said.

‘It won’t be too long, I feel, before I can bring him into the squad.’

Diallo has impressed everyone since his arrival from Serie A side Atalanta this month. Those impressions have even led another player, Daniel James, to seek a loan move, according to his national team manager Ryan Giggs.

‘I know that Dan is frustrated. Just like any other player who isn’t getting regular football.

‘But when you are at a big club like United when you get the chance take it.’

