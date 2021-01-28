Confirmed: Jesse Lingard on his way to West Ham

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is on his way to West Ham according to reports and confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The versatile Englishman has struggled for minutes of late at Old Trafford and has apparently been deemed surplus to requirements.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always remained a fan of Lingard but was forced into making the decision to drop him after a horrendous run of form.

Despite the poor form, the legendary Norwegian has always insisted the academy graduate has a place in his squad.

However, it seems Lingard wants to be a more regular player and so looked for his opportunity elsewhere with former boss David Moyes.

The agreement has been reached for Jesse Lingard to West Ham on loan, as per @SkySportsNews. Last details then the deal will be completed. Next steps for Man Utd: Marcos Rojo to Boca Juniors [advanced talks] and Pellistri on loan [Spanish clubs interested]. 🔴 #mufc #whufc https://t.co/lvo63vHoiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

A loan deal suits Lingard best as he will be hoping to make enough of an impact at West Ham to be able to return to United with a chance of returning to the squad.

If not then he’s made a strong case to be sold to another top club but it all depends on how he performs in London.

Lingard’s ability to play anywhere behind the striker makes him useful and he should be in line for plenty of minutes with West Ham.

However, Moyes’ men have been doing this well this season so there’s no doubt he’ll have quite the fight on his hands.

