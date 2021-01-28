Fabrizio Romano clears up Manchester United’s plans for Dayot Upamecano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United’s immediate plans for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano.

The French centre-back is one of the world’s most in-demand players and it’s safe to say Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have expressed plenty of interest in him.

Upamecano was many United fan’s preferred target as well but the financial restrictions caused by Covid-19 has meant they’ve had to remain patient.

Solskjaer’s need for a centre-back has been obvious and while supporters have been pleased with Eric Bailly’s performances this season, his questionable fitness means they can’t fully rely on him.

Upamecano isn’t just being chased for his ability but also his relatively cheap price-tag and the Red Devils seemingly have a fight on their hands.

To be clear about Dayot Upamecano. No chances for him to leave RB Leipzing in the coming days, he’ll be sold next summer [release clause €42.5m]. Manchester United are *not* in talks to sign him in January. The race is open for next summer. 🔴 #Leipzig #Upamecano #mufc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

Manchester United were never going to make any signings this January and it was clear from the start they would use this window to make sales and trim the wage budget.

Either way, it makes more sense to wait until the release clause is activated before making a move for him.

The problem is there’ll be plenty of competition for his signature, which is why fans wanted him purchased last summer when the club could arguably afford him with little to no pressure from others.

