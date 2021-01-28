Manchester United attackers put in embarrassing shift vs Sheffield United

Some Manchester United fans may be scratching their heads at how a front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood failed to score vs a Sheffield United defence containing Phil Jagielka.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men put in one of their most shocking performances of the season and it meant they lost 2-1 to a team bottom of the league table.

It was United’s chance to climb back to first place, albeit with a game in hand, and instead they bottled the opportunity horribly.

Solskjaer will obviously recognise the need to turn around the club’s home form and he will be displeased with the aforementioned young trio.

On paper the setup seemed perfectly fine but after Sheffield fought back against wave and wave of attacks, it soon became clear none would be capable of breaking them down.

This should’ve been the perfect match for the three youngsters to boost their goalscoring stats and to gain confidence after some questionable form.

Rashford has been in and out of matches this season whereas Martial has never really gotten going in the first place.

Greenwood has struggled with off-field issues and so hasn’t been at his clinical best as often as he would like.

Unfortunately against Sheffield United, all three couldn’t put in a performance and so there was no one there to carry the others in that sense.

