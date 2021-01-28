Statistic shows the root cause of Manchester United’s struggles at home

Manchester United fans were rightfully concerned after their side’s shock loss to Sheffield United at home and the statistics suggest it’s an ongoing problem that needs to be solved.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on helplessly as his team fell to a team that was bottom of the league table and had hardly won any matches this season.

United were flying high and needed to win the fixture badly as it would’ve allowed them to jump back into the top spot.

Unfortunately the players never showed up and were instead humiliated by Sheffield, losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s woes at home have been well-documented and it all boils down to a clear issue represented in the statistic below.

In 10 home games in the league this season @ManUtd have scored 7 goals from open play. 4 of those (57%) came against Leeds Averaging one goal from open play every 270 mins at home bar that game. What do we do at training? This is worse than Mourinho in terms of attacking — Kris (@krisw3190) January 27, 2021

When playing at home, Manchester United are more likely to face opponents who will sit back with deep blocks and hit them on the counter-attack.

Solskjaer’s side’s struggles against defensive teams has been well documented and it stems from a lack of creativity issue.

Having said that, United had Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba both on the field last night and definitely should’ve done better.

However, the players ahead of them needed to make better movement so they could be found by the creative duo as the players were static and lacked the intensity needed to crush a stubborn defence.

