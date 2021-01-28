Statistics suggest Bruno Fernandes experiencing first Premier League dip

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is arguably going through the toughest period of his career so far, at least according to the statistics.

The Portuguese magician has denied suggestions that he was tired and appeared to put that to rest when he scored a fantastic free-kick vs Liverpool.

Fans have noticed a little dip in form but Bruno’s high standards were always bound to catch up with him nonetheless.

Against Sheffield United he could do nothing to inspire his team to victory and instead took part in the shock 2-1 loss at home.

Bruno was arguably the team’s best player on the day but unfortunately, he didn’t end the match with a goal or assist as he normally does.

Bruno Fernandes has now failed to score or assist in each of his last four Premier League appearances. ✘ vs Burnley ✘ vs Liverpool ✘ vs Fulham ✘ vs Sheffield United At least someone else will win Player of the Month. 😅 pic.twitter.com/rL3jxOM1Kh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 27, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemed hesitant to rest Bruno but he may have to make the tough decision to do so regardless.

In fairness, poor form isn’t always down to just fitness issues and to suggest the former Sporting Lisbon man is even playing poorly would be false.

It’s just that he hasn’t matched his own standards, though not for a lack of trying as he’s still played fantastic pieces of football and covered a remarkable amount of ground too.

Whenever Bruno doesn’t play or doesn’t play as well as he can, his team suffers so fans will be hoping he can be back among the goals vs Arsenal next.

