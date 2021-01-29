David de Gea at fault for Sheffield United goal, says Mark Bosnich

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says David de Gea was not fouled in the lead up to Sheffield United’s first goal at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed after the game that the goal should have been ruled out after there appeared to be contact between De Gea and Blades’ forward Billy Sharp.

But Bosnich claims it was a goalkeeping error rather than a foul.

‘For me, I’m sorry, but that wasn’t a foul,’ the Australian told Talksport.

‘De Gea was just out-jumped. It was a great delivery and I thought the boy got a run on Dea Gea and he was just completely out-jumped.

‘He hesitated at the beginning and he didn’t get the run of the global that you’d like as a goalkeeper.

‘I thought it was a fair goal.’

The Spaniard’s form over the past two seasons has been mixed and whilst he continues to pull off world class saves that most keepers could never achieve, his game has also been littered with mistakes, some of which have been extremely costly.

This is believed to be part of the reason that Dean Henderson, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, was kept at Old Trafford this term as competition.

This seemed to provoke an upturn in form from De Gea, who had not put a foot wrong in recent games until the incident on Wednesday.

Bosnich’s comments leave us with one question, though: what exactly is ‘the run of the global’?

