Fabrizio Romano clears up Jack Grealish’s availability amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United will have to pick one major superstar to sign next summer and will not be able to splash big on both Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Fans would’ve been hoping to sign both players in a bid to strengthen for a title challenge but unfortunately there are currently restrictions in place preventing that from happening.

United have long had both players on their radar and although there was a debate over whether both are needed, no one would truly turn down the pair.

However, the talented duo are remarkably expensive players as their respective clubs are incredibly stubborn in regards to the price they’re willing to sell at.

The Red Devils have already experienced that with Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho and it seems they may struggle again this summer.

According to Caught Offside, Romano said: “For sure many clubs are following him. We mentioned Manchester United, but also City and many other clubs.

“He’s an amazing player so it’s normal that you have a lot of clubs. At the moment Aston Villa people are saying there’s nothing advanced with any other clubs.

“With Manchester United it will depend on the situation with the pandemic. If again we can’t have people in stadiums, with clubs losing a lot of money …

“It’s a huge problem, so signing two big players like Sancho and Grealish would be really difficult, not just for Manchester United but others as well.

“Let’s hope the situation changes with fans in stadiums and a return to normality in football. If not, I don’t see big clubs moving for top targets for more than €100million.”

Both players are superb talents and their versatility is sure to help whichever club ends up with either one.

Grealish would bolster an already remarkable midfield whereas Sancho would address a major weakness at Manchester United.

Both Englishman are capable of playing in each other’s positions as well so it seems even if the club had the money, they probably wouldn’t purchase both.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!