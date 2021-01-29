Jesse Lingard is still a United player ‘through and through’, manager says

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Jesse Lingard and Marcos Rojo are close to sealing their exits from Manchester United.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium, the manager said that whilst the pair looked likely to leave in this window, another player looks like staying at the club despite not being registered with the squad.

‘Likely that Jesse’s loan deal with West Ham is going through,’ Solskjaer said.

‘Likely that Marcos goes back to Argentina, little bit of paperwork left to be done I think.

‘Sergio [Romero], not heard anything there apart from he’ll be with us for the rest of his contract.’

The boss was also asked if he saw a future for Lingard at United after the West Ham loan deal is completed.

‘We want Jesse to come back here revitalised and having shown at West Ham how good a good player he is,’ he said.

‘He’s just been unfortunate that there were some periods where he had to stay away from us with the Covid and isolation and the close contact.

‘And the rest of the team has done well, we have little to no injuries so he wasn’t able to force his way into the team unfortunately.

‘I just want him to go there and enjoy himself, show how good a player he is and come back as a Man United player through and through.’

