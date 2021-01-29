Manchester United fans will be hoping club can repeat history

Manchester United fans have been given some hope as a statistic emerged after their disappointing defeat to Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could’ve headed into the weekend top of the table but instead suffered a shock loss to a team still struggling at the bottom of it.

United supporters were expecting a routine win vs Sheffield, particularly on the back of their brilliant 3-2 victory over Liverpool and it’s safe to say they didn’t get it.

Solskjaer and his players were thoroughly embarrassed and massive questions were asked about their desire to succeed and the cause for the lack of intensity shown.

Whatever the answer is to those debates, the Red Devils fans have been handed some positive news if statistics or history is anything to go by.

For anyone trying to take any sense of optimism from last night's embarrassment — the last time #mufc lost to Sheffield United in the Premier League was a 2-1 defeat in 1992. They went on to win the title. — ً (@utdrobbo) January 28, 2021

Fans will be hoping history repeats itself but unfortunately for Manchester United, their title rivals made use of this round of the Premier League to stake their own claims.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1 while Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 in what was one of the most disappointing moments of the season for those at Old Trafford.

Supporters can only dream that the result vs Sheffield United will inspire their own players to never lower the standards again in such a manner.

