Manchester United fans will be hoping club can repeat history
Home
First Team

Manchester United fans will be hoping club can repeat history

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United fans have been given some hope as a statistic emerged after their disappointing defeat to Sheffield United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could’ve headed into the weekend top of the table but instead suffered a shock loss to a team still struggling at the bottom of it.

United supporters were expecting a routine win vs Sheffield, particularly on the back of their brilliant 3-2 victory over Liverpool and it’s safe to say they didn’t get it.

Solskjaer and his players were thoroughly embarrassed and massive questions were asked about their desire to succeed and the cause for the lack of intensity shown.

Whatever the answer is to those debates, the Red Devils fans have been handed some positive news if statistics or history is anything to go by.

Fans will be hoping history repeats itself but unfortunately for Manchester United, their title rivals made use of this round of the Premier League to stake their own claims.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1 while Manchester City thrashed West Brom 5-0 in what was one of the most disappointing moments of the season for those at Old Trafford.

Supporters can only dream that the result vs Sheffield United will inspire their own players to never lower the standards again in such a manner.

Manchester United have fielded some of the worlds greatest centre backs over the years, but how much do you know about them? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus