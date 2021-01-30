Amad Diallo scores twice on his Man United debut

Teenage sensation Amad Diallo has started his Manchester United career in fantastic style by scoring twice – the first after 15 minutes – of his debut for the Under 23’s.

Diallo has started the Premier League 2 game against Liverpool on the right wing and got his chance when he nicked the ball from a Liverpool defender and coolly clipped it past the keeper.

Joe Hugill made it 2-0 on 22 minutes after a lovely through ball from Puigmal.

Diallo nearly scored another on the half hour when he tried a classy chip when surrounded by four Liverpool players but the ball just grazed the crossbar.

Tyler Morton then pulled one back for Liverpool in the 34th minute with a well-controlled volley.

Diallo caused havoc again around 37 minutes with an amazing dribble in the box when he drifted past three defenders.

Louis Longstaff then brought Liverpool level just before half time after a catalogue of mistakes from Alvaro Fernandes, Will Fish and Brandon Williams in defence.

Diallo was involved in United’s third goal as well in the 54th minute, slotting it through for Fernandes whose cross was fired in by the excellent Hugill.

Hugill completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in the 64th minute after Hannibal Mejbri was brought down in the box. He then made sure he had all the headlines by slotting home his fourth on 70 minutes after great work from Shola Shoretire.

Things went from bad to worse for the hapless Liverpool youngsters on 75 minutes when Mejbri was brought down again and the confident Diallo knocked a panenka penalty into the back of the net.

Joe Hardy scored a third for Liverpool after 82 minutes but it was little more than a consolation.

Final score: Liverpool U23’s 3-6 Man United U23’s.

