Manchester United reveal the real reason Scott McTominay was subbed

Manchester United fans have been given positive news on Scott McTominay after an initial scare in regards to his fitness during the Arsenal game.

The tenacious midfielder had to be subbed off relatively early in the drab draw and there were concerns he had seriously injured himself.

McTominay is crucial to United’s gameplan in terms of pressing high and winning the ball back from opponents as early as possible.

Alongside Fred, the energetic pair have quickly become one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s favourite partnerships in the team.

McTominay’s substitution saw Anthony Martial come onto the field and Paul Pogba dropped into midfield from the left-wing.

It was discovered during half-time that Scott McTominay was struggling with a stomach cramp #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 30, 2021

The Red Devils fell short in a match they desperately needed to win if they wanted to keep their title hopes alive.

Arsenal were there for the taking but Solskjaer’s men couldn’t execute well enough in front of goal to come away with all three points.

Perhaps if McTominay remained on the field and Pogba was allowed to remain higher up, Manchester United may have converted one of their efforts.

Unfortunately there’s no way to know but the Scottish midfielder’s absence being down to only a stomach cramp means he should be available for selection once more.

