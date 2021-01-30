Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Victor Lindelof’s back injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on Victor Lindelof’s ongoing back injury ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium today.

It has been reported for some time that the Swede has been playing with the injury and Solskjaer has rested him on several occasions. At yesterday’s press conference, the manager was asked if Lindelof is likely to need continued rotation or even surgery in the future due to the chronic condition.

‘Well, I think it’s been getting better and better,’ Solksjaer replied.

‘There was a period around about Christmas, after the Leicester game, that we looked into every avenue. But he’s settled down.

‘It’s a quick turnaround of games, especially now if there’s only a two-day gap in between them, sometimes we have to wait to the last minute to make a decisions on Victor, if he’s fit and available. But he’s improved and hopefully we don’t need any operation.’

The manager was then asked whether he thought the injury stemmed from playing AZ Alkmaar on a plastic pitch back in December 2019.

‘I don’t think it’s going back to the Alkmaar game with Victor. I think he’s been used to astroturf back home when he was younger,’ Ole replied.

‘I think he felt it more this summer, so it’s not been that long standing. But it’s been improving.’

The boss also confirmed at the press conference that Eric Bailly has recovered from a niggle and is available for selection today. One of the two is likely to replace Axel Tuanzebe alongside Harry Maguire in defence, who was pulled off against Sheffield United after the side conceded two goals.

