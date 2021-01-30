Player ratings: Arsenal 0-0 Man United – Emirates stalemate

Manchester United drew 0-0 with Arsenal at the Emirates stadium this evening in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Actually had little to do.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Did well defensively but offered little going forward.

Victor Lindelof 8 – Lindelof was excellent this evening, one of his best games in a long time.

Harry Maguire 3 – Lucky not to be sent off for needless fouls, which were also lucky not to be punished. Slowest back when Arsenal broke on the counter attack, really is proving to be an embarrassment.

Luke Shaw 6 – Decent enough but did not hit the heights of some of his recent performances.

Scott McTominay 5 – Clearly out of sorts today and perhaps should have fessed up to his dicky tummy before the game to save Solskjaer a needless substitution.

Fred 7 – The midfield is better when Fred is in it, even though he is not flashy or full of skill moves.

Paul Pogba 7 – Great first half performance. Faded a little in the second.

Marcus Rashford 3 – Really poor outing from Rashford. Looks great with the ball at his feet running at defenders but then everything evaporates when he gets close to goal. Poor decision-making, passing and finishing.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Not exactly anonymous, but a strangely subdued performance from United’s talisman.

Edinson Cavani 7 – Two great chances which he connected well with and which would have gone in on another day – it was just not meant to be today. Gave away a couple of needless fouls as he tired in the second half.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial 5 – A little better than recently, but still poor.

Mason Greenwood 6 – Not on long enough to evaluate.

Edinson Cavani has made quite an impact since his deadline day arrival at Old Trafford, but how much do you know about our other South American players, past and present? Take our quiz below to find out!