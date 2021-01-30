Rio Ferdinand laments Manchester United’s drab draw with Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has let his feelings be known to fans after a disappointing draw with Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men failed to do anything of note against a top-six side once again in what is becoming an increasingly worrying pattern.

United needed all three points if they hoped to reassert themselves as title challengers but instead handed their fierce rivals Manchester City the opportunity to go six points clear at the top.

Solskjaer’s side did remarkably well to get to the top of the table but since reaching there, performances have dipped horribly and so they’ve lost their place.

Ferdinand has always been vocal about his opinion in regards to the Red Devils and he quickly let everyone know what he was feeling, tweeting almost immediately after goalless draw.

Opportunity missed is how they must feel…. — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 30, 2021

Ferdinand’s words are reflective of how the general fanbase feels as well since Arsenal seemed to be there for the taking.

Edinson Cavani was guilty of missing two chances he normally would put away while Marcus Rashford couldn’t put the home side to the sword when he had a glorious chance to do so.

On another day those chances would’ve been converted but unfortunately Manchester United don’t have the luxury of wondering what if.

