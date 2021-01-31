Brandon Williams and Daniel James to stay at Man United

Brandon Williams and Daniel James will not be sent out on loan in this window, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Manchester United have loaned Jesse Lingard to West Ham and are close to completing the loan move of Facundo Pellistri to Spanish side Alaves. It was widely speculated that Williams and James could follow as they have struggled to get game time so far this season.

But the boss has other ideas and confirmed yesterday that there would be no more exits from the senior squad.

‘Brandon will stay,’ Solskjaer said.

‘He played 23s against Liverpool, he needed match fitness he’s been working really hard and we don’t have any other players that we think will be going, we need a strong squad it’s a relentless season and we go again on Tuesday.’

Williams has only started two EFL Cup games and one FA Cup match for the Red Devils this season. The Under 23s match against Liverpool saw him make a bad mistake in the lead up to Liverpool’s first goal and start the second half in the unfamiliar centre back position before being subbed around the hour mark.

James has fared a little better, starting five Premier League games and two cup games, but he has fallen down the pecking order and now has extra competition for game time on the wing after the arrival of the exciting Amad Diallo, who scored two goals on his Under 23’s debut yesterday.

It could be a tough five months out in the cold for Williams and James, who played 32 and 46 games, respectively, for the senior side last term.

