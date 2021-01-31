Harry Maguire mercilessly trolled on social media after Arsenal game

Harry Maguire had another underwhelming game yesterday evening even though Manchester United kept a clean sheet.

The skipper’s statistics this season suggest that he is doing really well for the Red Devils, but fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of pace and leadership.

Some of the comments after the 0-0 with Arsenal at the Emirates stadium included:

‘Tired of hearing Maguire needs a partner, yet himself is a liability.’

Better make clear statements coz Maguire himself needs a replacement tired of hearing Maguire needs a partner yet himself is a liability. Man Utd choose top summer transfer target as dream partner for Harry Maguire https://t.co/oJUL7LKg25 — Musana (@Musana78998371) January 30, 2021

‘Basta de Maguire por favor’ (‘Enough of Maguire, please’)

basta de maguire por favor https://t.co/9icHe3a8TQ — Müller (@muymuygordo) January 30, 2021

‘The reason I insist on change in management is Maguire. A proper manager will realize Maguire isn’t good enough to play in my team much less be captain. It’s because of him we play Mcfred to protect the backline.’

Ago change? Lool ole isn’t capable. The reason I insist on change in management is maguire. A proper manager will realize Maguire isn’t good enough to play in my team much less be captain. It’s because of him we play mcfred to protect the backline eno — Banga (@_1phang) January 30, 2021

‘Harry Maguire is not a Manchester United player nor a captain to be honest. I really can’t see what he brings to the team. We paid £80 Million for this😬 for ffs he wouldn’t have made it into a Sunday league team.’

Harry Maguire is not a Manchester United player nor a captain to be honest I really can’t see what he brings to the team. We paid £80Million fir this😬 for ffs he wouldn’t have made it into a Sunday league team — Ashy 🇾🇪 (@theash67) January 30, 2021

‘Man United should be ashamed that Harry Maguire is their Captain 😆😆 he didn’t deserve it, an overrated centre back.’

Man United should be ashamed that Harry Maguire is their Captain 😆😆 he didn't deserve it an overrated center back. — Ayush Yadav (@AyushYa49717704) January 30, 2021

There were also a few cruel memes circulating on social media, including these:

If Maguire was a dog!😉 pic.twitter.com/M3Ok2mxT4H — Owen Crothers (@OwenCro7) January 30, 2021

Is there a better sight in football than Harry Maguire bursting out of the defence with the ball at his feet #awkward pic.twitter.com/4DyTS2MrcR — Paul O'Brien (@PaulOBrien10) January 30, 2021

It all seems a little harsh after United kept a clean sheet away against an in-form Arsenal side, but United fans have perhaps been spoilt on quality ball-playing centre backs such as Rio Ferdinand and Jaap Stam in the past. Maguire is certainly not the quickest but he is strong aerially and a popular choice of captain among the players.

