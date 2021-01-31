James Garner and Tahith Chong’s loans terminated by Man United

Academy star James Garner’s loan deal at Watford has been terminated by Manchester United and he has immediately been loaned back out.

The 19-year-old is one of the Red Devils’ top young midfield hopefuls and he has already played seven times for the club at senior level. He won last season’s Under 23’s player of the season award.

This was the first season that Garner had been sent out on loan and whilst he became a regular starter at Watford under Vladimir Ivic, playing 21 games, the Hornets’ new manager Xisco Munoz benched him in his first game in charge. Garner has just made two substitute appearances in the seven games since.

United decided to pull the plug and arranged an alternative deal at Nottingham Forest, who are currently facing a relegation scrap at the bottom of the Championship.

‘James is a promising young talent in central midfield and that is an area where we’ve had injury problems and players missing in recent weeks,’ Forest boss Chris Hughton said on the club’s official website.

‘He has completed a good spell at Watford where he has picked up some much-needed Championship experience and we’re confident he will be a valuable asset to us between now and the end of the season.’

Garner is set to make his debut for the midlands side on Tuesday in their Championship tie against Coventry City.

Tahith Chong has had a similar experience as United have terminated his loan at Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old did manage 13 matches for the Bundesliga side this term but most of his appearances came off the bench.

The Dutchman has been sent out to Club Brugge, where he is expected to get more starts.

