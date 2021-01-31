Manchester United failed to beat Arsenal for this reason

Manchester United supporters may be feeling as though the draw vs Arsenal was a missed opportunity and the statistics certainly suggest that is the case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could only secure a goalless result vs Mikel Arteta’s stars despite the respectable amount of chances they created.

United’s lack of clinical edge proved costly in the end with both Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford most guilty of missing opportunities.

Arsenal threatened but only in moments and were there for the taking, particularly in the first half with Solskjaer’s starting XI controlling the match.

Unfortunately the Red Devils’ poor execution meant they had to settle for a point despite needing all three to continue their title challenge.

Expected Goals [Opta]: Arsenal 0.82 – 1.66 Manchester United [Infogol]: Arsenal 0.88 – 1.75 Manchester United [Understat]: Arsenal 0.75 – 1.51 Manchester United It was a failure to execute when it mattered most. It happens. — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 30, 2021

Based on xG only, Manchester United deserved to win vs the Gunners and will be ruing the missed opportunity to close the gap on their fierce rivals Manchester City.

Perhaps if the players produced more chances then one would’ve eventually been converted but this was all they could muster up away from home.

United’s poor results vs big teams has been well-documented and Solskjaer has to find a solution if he hopes to challenge for the title or even finish in the top four.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!