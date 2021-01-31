Manchester United not doing enough in ‘big’ games

Manchester United fans were concerned after the draw vs Arsenal and it seems they were right for feeling that way as there’s a worrying trend for the team this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were held to a drab goalless tie and unfortunately it meant they fell further behind fierce rivals Manchester City in first place.

The Citizens are three points ahead of United and have a game in hand that could see them extend their lead should they win it.

Whereas City seem to be picking up a real head of steam, United’s form has dipped ever since they topped the table.

Solskjaer also has a problem that needs resolving as fans noticed a pattern has emerged in regards to their performances vs big teams.

The performances against the so-called traditional big six is a little strange as it seems as though Manchester United’s issues from last season and this one has switched.

In the last campaign, the team struggled to turn draws into wins against the smaller sides and it ended up proving costly.

This season it’s the other way round and it may threaten United again with a top-four finish or worse if it continues the way it has.

