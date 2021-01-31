Manchester United prospect Teden Mengi set for loan move

Manchester United prospect Teden Mengi is reportedly set for a loan move to the Championship as he looks to continue his brilliant development.

The young centre-back is a player that fans have kept a close eye on as he’s regarded to be amongst the best products the academy has produced.

With the centre-back position an area of weakness in the United squad, many were hoping Mengi could develop in time to help address it.

However, the club have done the right thing by protecting Mengi and giving him all the time he needs to become a first-team star.

The latest step in helping that dream become a reality appears to be sending him on loan to Derby, where Red Devil legend Wayne Rooney is now the manager.

Teden Mengi in talks with @dcfcofficial. Loan to end of season from Man Utd should be completed before tomorrow’s deadline. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 31, 2021

There is no doubt Rooney must have used his contacts at Manchester United to make the deal happen but it seems to be a scenario in which all parties benefit.

In the former striker, the club can relax knowing he will stick to his agreement in regards to Mengi and use him as much as possible.

Rooney will be keen to impress in his new role as manager and so hopefully the talented youngster can help.

