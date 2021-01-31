Paul Scholes vents anger with Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has perhaps unfairly blasted Bruno Fernandes after the clash with Arsenal ended in a drab draw.

The Portuguese magician has been the club’s standout player ever since joining a year ago yet there remains to be those who doubt his talents.

The latest criticism to arise, besides him only being good at penalties, is that he disappears in big matches.

United fans themselves haven’t felt that’s the case but it seems Scholes has jumped on the bandwagon others are pushing forward.

The former midfielder also had plenty to say about the squad overall, accusing them of settling for a point against the Gunners.

Paul Scholes isn't happy with Bruno Fernandes in big Premier League games…#ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/BU3KXg5myf — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 30, 2021

Bruno’s form has certainly dipped a little in the Premier League as he hasn’t had as many goal involvements as usual but Scholes’ criticism feels harsh.

The former Sporting Lisbon man isn’t exempt from criticism but Manchester United overall have not performed well against the big teams this season and that’s not down to just him.

Against Arsenal he covered plenty of ground and tried just about everything to help lift his teammates but unfortunately nothing telling came off.

There have been suggestions of fatigue not just with Bruno but the whole squad and despite him denying that, it is something worth looking into.

