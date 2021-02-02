Marcus Rashford reacts to beating Eric Cantona’s record

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has surpassed Eric Cantona in terms of goals scored for the club, following the big win over Southampton.

The talented Englishman has been involved with the first-team for a few seasons now, ever since he burst onto the scene during Louis van Gaal‘s era.

It’s safe to say Rashford’s had his fair share of ups and downs but statistics don’t lie and he definitely deserves praise for his performances.

The young attacker will hopefully be at United for a long time still, potentially a decade if he can keep injury-free so he should extend his goalscoring record even further.

The Red Devils destroyed Southampton 9-0 at home and Rashford made sure he was in amongst the goals.

8️⃣3️⃣ special moment for me as a boyhood United fan, passing King Eric’s record. Loved it out there tonight, great team performance ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lhsuqCUEqU — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 2, 2021

Rashford will always have a special place in supporters’ hearts as he’s one of their own so it makes the record all the more special.

There have been calls from amongst fans to keep the academy graduate on the left-wing as it’s clearly his best position.

Rashford has been occasionally shoved out onto the right-wing in order to accommodate both Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial but it’s come at his own expense.

Hopefully Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds a way to squeeze in all his best players into the same XI without sacrificing anyone’s talents.

