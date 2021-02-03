Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts in sensational performance vs Southampton
Home
First Team

Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts in sensational performance vs Southampton

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in another brilliant performance, helping the team destroy Southampton by a remarkable 9-0 scoreline.

The right-back went through a small spell of questionable form but has bounced back with a vengeance, even getting on the scoresheet against the Saints.

It was Wan-Bissaka who scored his second goal of the season and the opener for United, setting them on their way for the comfortable win.

The talented Englishman is often criticised for his lack of attacking play so the goal was a reward for some good performances of late.

Wan-Bissaka has been bombing forward far more often of late and deservedly netted his effort, getting into the box and losing his man to score.

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive ability was never in doubt as he is remarkably talented in that department.

If one had to criticise him, and it would be harsh to do so, he can sometimes be in the wrong position, perhaps relying on his brilliant one on one defending or his strangely long legs.

In attack, fans wanted to just see more of what made Wan-Bissaka a winger in the past, before he was converted to a defender, and it seems he’s bringing that forward more often now.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus