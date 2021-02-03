Aaron Wan-Bissaka puts in sensational performance vs Southampton

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in another brilliant performance, helping the team destroy Southampton by a remarkable 9-0 scoreline.

The right-back went through a small spell of questionable form but has bounced back with a vengeance, even getting on the scoresheet against the Saints.

It was Wan-Bissaka who scored his second goal of the season and the opener for United, setting them on their way for the comfortable win.

The talented Englishman is often criticised for his lack of attacking play so the goal was a reward for some good performances of late.

Wan-Bissaka has been bombing forward far more often of late and deservedly netted his effort, getting into the box and losing his man to score.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s game by numbers vs. Southampton: 100% aerial duels won 100% tackles won 94% pass accuracy 23 final third passes 3 ball recoveries 3 interceptions 1 shot 1 goal Excellent with and without the ball. 🕸 pic.twitter.com/rQnDarCpCy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has scored 2 Premier League goals this season, no right-back has scored more. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/p3vCY1tpLB — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) February 2, 2021

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive ability was never in doubt as he is remarkably talented in that department.

If one had to criticise him, and it would be harsh to do so, he can sometimes be in the wrong position, perhaps relying on his brilliant one on one defending or his strangely long legs.

In attack, fans wanted to just see more of what made Wan-Bissaka a winger in the past, before he was converted to a defender, and it seems he’s bringing that forward more often now.

