Borussia Dortmund forced to cash in on Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been given new hope in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with there being suggestions this could be the summer they finally land him.

The German giants refused to budge on their asking price in the past and it meant the near-completed deal fell apart.

United fans largely felt it meant signing Sancho will unlikely ever happen as they had seemingly missed their chance.

After all, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were largely uncontested in their pursuit and invested in two young right-wingers after failing to get the talented Englishman.

Although there doesn’t seem to be much truth to them, reports even emerged that Amad Diallo’s signing means the Red Devils are no longer interested in the 20-year-old.

According to SportWitness, SportBILD report that Dortmund are now willing to accept €100m for Sancho as they are looking to offload him in order to cover the financial losses caused by Covid, which are expected to be roughly around €75m.

Given the Bundesliga side’s obvious struggles with money, Manchester United could arguably get their man for much cheaper than the above asking-price.

Dortmund are no longer in the driving seat in this deal and will only get the figure they’re hoping for if multiple top clubs pursue Sancho at the same time.

