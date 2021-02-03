Harry Maguire puts in brilliant playmaking shift vs Southampton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire perhaps didn’t get as much praise as he should have for his fine performance vs Southampton.

Although the Saints fell down a man early in the clash and it meant the English centre-back was free for large portions of the match, he made sure he was still influential.

Maguire’s ability on the ball is perhaps one of the more underrated aspects of his game and he adjusted well vs Southampton to make the most of it.

United ran riot at home, putting their opponents to the sword in the 9-0 win as they managed to keep a clean-sheet despite going all out in their attacks.

Maguire himself could have gotten amongst the goals after being involved in a number of set-pieces that he perhaps should have done better in.

Harry Maguire completed 64 passes today, 37 of them were inside the final third. Didn’t have much defending to do but moved the ball excellently. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qXqGpSc0IA — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2021

Southampton being down a man meant Maguire needed to play more like a deep-lying playmaker than a centre-back and it’s safe to say he did it well.

The Saints only played with ten men but that meant they were more defensive than perhaps they intended to be and yet the former Leicester City man was still remarkably penetrative in his passing.

This season Maguire has been more and more confident on the ball, even breaking forward before completing his dangerous passes.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!