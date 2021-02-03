Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes match each other vs Southampton

Manchester United definitely ran rampant vs Southampton and it’s difficult to pick who performed best as it was truly a team performance.

Having said that, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes were impressive in their respective abilities to create chances.

The Portuguese magician has always been a playmaker who continuously plays risky passes in an attempt to unlock stubborn defences.

Shaw meanwhile, creates his chances from his bombardments down the left-wing and his crosses from set-pieces.

Both were certainly instrumental in the 9-0 victory over Southampton and both shared similarly remarkable statistics.

Luke Shaw Bruno Fernandes 🤝 5 chances created & 2 assists tonight pic.twitter.com/iLWKEh5GFQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2021

Shaw has been in the form of his career and is arguably Manchester United’s most improved player this season.

Bruno was accused of being tired and experiencing the first real dip since his arrival in Manchester but it’s safe to say he bounced back remarkably well.

Many regard the signing of Alex Tells in the summer to be the reason why Shaw has been playing so well and it is certainly one of the factors.

Another factor to consider is how much more available the talented Englishman has been as he has not been as injury-prone as normal.

Bruno’s little dip in form coincided with United’s as well, showing just how important he is to the club since his arrival.

