Luke Shaw’s statistics show his brilliance vs Southampton

Luke Shaw put in another brilliant 45 minutes for Manchester United this evening as the Red Devils trounced Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Shaw’s form over the last three months has been exceptional and this performance was arguably the best of the lot.

The England man was taken off at half time with United 4-0 up to give him a well-earned rest with the game already in the bag.

By that time, Shaw had recorded some incredible stats: 100% tackles won, 92% pass accuracy, 17 final third passes, seven ball recoveries, five chances created, two big chances created and two assists.

As Statman Dave points out on Twitter, ‘The only defender to create more big chances in the Premier League this season than Luke Shaw [7] is Andy Robertson, who has played 3 more games, with 8. In the form of his life.’

Luke Shaw’s first half vs. Southampton by numbers: 100% tackles won 92% pass accuracy 17 final third passes 7 ball recoveries 5 chances created 2 big chances created 2 assists Outstanding. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NqGMFXpOHp — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2021

The only defender to create more big chances in the Premier League this season than Luke Shaw [7] is Andy Robertson, who has played 3 more games, with 8. In the form of his life. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Zqoow3l2kK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 2, 2021

Shaw’s renaissance has helped carry United over a difficult winter period. The fourteen chances he has created in the last six games is the most of any player in a United shirt – including Bruno Fernandes, who himself is setting assist records.

SCOUT: Luke Shaw (£4.8m) notched two first half assists, making it three for the season Over the previous six Gameweeks, he's created more chances (14) than any of his Man Utd teammates#MUNSOU #FPL pic.twitter.com/4KWFB69kiZ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 2, 2021

Although Shaw was excellent under Louis Van Gaal when playing behind Memphis Depay on the left wing – a period interrupted by a horrific leg break against PSV Eindhoven – the form he is in now is surely the best of his career and few would argue against the claim that he is currently the best full-back in the Premier League.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!