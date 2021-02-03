Manchester United hatch plan to improve Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are reportedly thinking of ways to get even more out of Aaron Wan-Bissaka despite the player getting on the scoresheet vs Southampton.

The young defender grabbed his second goal of the season in a 9-0 destruction of the Saints, even winning the man of the match award despite some of his other teammates also having remarkable performances.

Wan-Bissaka scored the opener for United, providing the perfect platform for the team to go on and equal the record for the largest margin win.

Since arriving, fans have absolutely loved watching the talented Englishman but there have been doubts raised over his ability to attack.

It’s safe to say he’s improving in that regard but it seems the club are keen to give him an even bigger boost.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils, inspired by the effect of Alex Telles’ signing on Luke Shaw, are exploring the possibility of doing something similar for Wan-Bissaka, with Max Aarons amongst those being considered to provide competition.

Since the Brazilian defender signed, the former Southampton man has been in the form of his career, raising the bar for what’s expected of him.

Wan-Bissaka has no real competition for his spot as Brandon Williams still gets minutes in the U23s and Diogo Dalot is on loan with AC Milan.

