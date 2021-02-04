Daniel James reveals what was said at half-time vs Southampton

Manchester United star Daniel James has revealed just what was said in the dressing room at half-time to inspire a record-equalling scoreline vs Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men headed into the break with the match effectively won as they were leading 4-0 while their opponents were down to ten men.

The legendary Norwegian even made two substitutions, opting to rest Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw from having to play the second half.

United however would go on to score another five goals as they were truly relentless against the Saints.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the victory but some wanted to find out what happened at half-time and the young Welshman, who scored himself, revealed just that.

According to TeamTalk, James said: “It is easy coming in at half-time and thinking we’ve won the game, but Harry and the gaffer especially were on to the boys, ‘go out second half and do exactly the same’.

“Sometimes goal difference is massive, but also for our confidence and doing the right things and this was the day we could go and do that.

“The second half takes us into the next game as well and we went and scored more goals.”

Harry Maguire has once again shown the leadership skills in the dressing that is often discussed but perhaps not often seen publicly.

The club captain did not want to settle and his manager certainly would’ve been pleased with the consistent display.

Goal difference could prove to be a deciding factor in a season that has been defined as one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Manchester United’s ability to score nine times and keep a clean-sheet shows they have it in them to attack effectively and defend solidly.

