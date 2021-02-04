Most Man United fans want Jesse Lingard sold

Most Manchester United fans would not want Jesse Lingard back at the club after his loan spell at West Ham, even if he plays world class football while in London.

The 28-year-old got his loan off to a flying start yesterday, netting twice as the Hammers overcame Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park.

After the game, United fans on The Peoples Person Facebook page were asked ‘If Lingard keeps it up and has a brilliant loan spell in London, would you bring him back into the United team next season or would you sell him on in the summer?’ and the majority opted for the latter.

Comments included:

‘How old is he now? 28? I personally think that he needs a fresh start. So United should try to move him on permanently. He clearly is still a good player, but I suspect if he did come back, he’d probably slip back down the pecking order.’

‘His problem was that he started to believe his own hype with his off-field fashion “empire” and his social-media nonsense. He began to forget that he was actually a footballer, first and foremost. Hope he does well at West Ham, but the last thing United need is to take him back.’

‘He won’t get such space if it was United vs Aston Villa. The expectations at West Ham are different from those of United so I wish him luck elsewhere…United is a club where the expectation is to win every game and contest for every trophy. It requires good performances consistently, there is completion for places and no room for too many errors.’

‘Jesse Lingard played more than 25 games (25 appearance) without a shot on target at Man Utd. If he can score a brace on his debut then congratulations to him. West Ham should sign him.’

‘We expected decent things from Lingard last season and the season before that and the season before that…but at United he never really kicked on and cemented a regular first team spot. It’s better we let West Ham have him for £20-23m.’

‘I am happy for him and Moyes. Hope Lingard does well and West Ham make his signing permanent. At Manchester United he will not play considering the standards are too high for him and the pressure of playing for the most talked about club is unreal. He can get his career back with a club like West Ham.’

‘He’s 28 years old. He’s not getting better than he is now. In fact, he will likely start to decline since his game is all about speed. Let Moyes talk him up all he wants. All he’s doing is raising the sale price when we get rid of him. He’s perfect for a mid table counter attacking team, which is what ManU was when Moyes was the boss.’

‘I’ll pack his bags. He’s surplus to us and his wages can go elsewhere.’

A small number of fans did say they think there could still be a future at United for Jesse. Comments included:

‘Lingard is far better than Dan James, all he needed was playing time at United. He faced some family problems that makes him lose some amount of confidence.’

‘We don’t need to sell Lingard, let him have experience, he’ll come back stronger next season.’

‘In scoring 2 goals last night, he stuck 2 fingers up to all the trolls on social media. It’s a matter of opinion but for me he’s got more to offer than Van De Beek, if he regains his form he should be welcomed back by Ole next season.’

