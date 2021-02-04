Photo: Manchester United duo smile from ear to ear ahead of Everton clash

Training ground pictures at Manchester United ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has arrived has always been a case of who can smile the biggest and fans will be pleased to see the two stars posing together below.

The legendary Norwegian, for all his critics and doubters, can not be accused of not maintaining a happy dressing room.

If anything, it could be argued it was one of the main reasons he was hired, as Jose Mourinho had left the United squad in a toxic state when he was fired.

Solskjaer has managed to bring the team together ever since and not a training session goes by without some type of picture being released showing how happy the squad is.

If the former Molde man deserves nothing else, then he deserves praise for the effect he’s had on his players at the very least.

Amad Diallo is believed to be a huge fan of Paul Pogba’s so he must be pleased to now be rubbing shoulders with him on a daily basis.

Many fans can’t wait to see the young winger in action but it seems Solskjaer is keen on protecting him and integrating him slowly, no matter how good he looks in training.

