Stunning statistics show Manchester United’s attacking prowess

Manchester United’s brilliant season so far has seen them become the most talked about team in the league, with many doubting whether or not they have what it takes to win the title.

Whether it actually happens or not, fans will only find out in May but for now, the statistics make for good reading.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself has faced plenty of criticism with only a small percentage of it rightfully pointed out.

Arguably the most disrespectful is how some of the club’s own fans call him a PE teacher, often a jab at the lack of credentials in his managerial career.

However, Solskjaer has plenty to be proud of in regards to his career at United and the statistic below shows the good progress they’ve made this season, title or not.

Non-penalty goals in the 2020/21 Premier League: Man Utd – 𝟒𝟎 Liverpool – 38 Man City – 34 Leeds, Chelsea – 32 pic.twitter.com/1NPbnFcrxB — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 3, 2021

#mufc in the league — 46 goals scored (best in the league) — 28 open play goals (best in the league) — 5 counter attack goals (best in the league) — 6 shots on target per game (best in the league) Btw Martial & Mason combined have just 5 goals — team effort ✊ pic.twitter.com/1JvG45avO6 — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) February 3, 2021

These statistics came out after Manchester United’s 9-0 destruction of Southampton and so don’t necessarily include the matches Liverpool and Manchester City would later play.

Nonetheless, it shows just how well Solskjaer has gotten his team playing and how the opinion that his team are exclusively good at counter-attacking only is an unfair one.

There’s more to United’s game than there has been in a long time and while there is plenty of work to do still, they should get praise for what they’re showing at the minute.

