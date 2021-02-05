Another Amad Diallo masterclass for United Under 23s

Manchester United Under 23’s came back from 4-2 down to win 6-4 against Blackburn Rovers at Leigh Sports Village this evening.

The Premier League 2 game was the second start in a red shirt for exciting 18-year-old Amad Diallo and he did not disappont.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the Red Devils when Connor McBride scored in the 13th minute after a bad mistake from Dylan Levitt.

The exceptional Hannibal Mejbri pulled United level in the 20th minute with a brilliant solo goal.

Defensive errors cost United again in the 31st minute when Harvey Neville got caught underneath a Blackburn corner and Sam Barnes headed home convincingly.

In a pulsating first half, United were level again after 36 minutes when Hannibal made a superb cross-field pass to Amad, who unselfishly found Shola Shoretire who cooly slotted it past Blackburn keeper Easton from around 10 yards out.

The Red Devils fell behind again in the second half when Reece Devine fouled in the area and McBride cooly slotted home the penalty.

Blackburn completed a double salvo two minutes later when Pike beat Fernandes all too easily down United’s left and slotted it through for Nolan, who made it 4-2.

It was looking as if it wasn’t to be United’s day when Amad was put through in the 54th minute but hit it straight at the keeper.

However, the Ivorian made amends in the 73rd minute when he put in another teasing cross for Shola Shoretire to head home his second of the night and set up a grandstand finish.

United completed their own double salvo just a minute later when Joe Hugill nodded home a Harvey Neville cross to level the tie at 4-4.

Amad and Shoretire combined for a third time just five minutes later as the new signing picked out his new best buddy to score his hat-trick, making it also a hat trick of assists from Diallo.

Amad got his own goal in the 85th minute to complete a fantastic turn around from 2-4 to 6-4 in another incredible game for Neil Wood’s side.

United Under 23’s: Mastny; Neville, Galbraith (c), Devine, Fernandez; Levitt, McCann; Amad, Shoretire, Hannibal; Hugill

Subs: Vitek, Hardley, Helm, Stanley

