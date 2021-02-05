Eric Bailly doubtful for Man United as injury hoodoo strikes again

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his team is not over-confident after their record 9-0 victory over Southampton on Tuesday.

‘No one will get carried away with the scoreline,’ Solskjaer said at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League tie against Everton at Old Trafford.

‘We’ve not mentioned the game. All the focus has been on Everton.

‘It’s about doing the right things, keep creating good habits, making sure we’re ready for every game.’

The manager also reported that Edinson Cavani has recovered from the knock that saw him substituted at half-time in that Southampton match.

‘Edinson should be available, yeah definitely, he got a bad ankle knock there,’ the boss said.

‘Eric [Bailly] is a doubt, apart from that everyone’s raring to go.’

The fact that Eric Bailly is having more injury problems again is desperately disappointing for Manchester United fans. Many believe that he is the Red Devils’ best centre back and a more natural partner for Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof than they are for each other. But his proneness to injury has always been the biggest concern and it would seem that he is struggling once again.

Bailly missed 100 days of the 2017/18 season, only managed 12 Premier League games in 2018/19, missed 154 days of the 2019/20 season and has already missed 43 days of this season.

The French Connection: How much do you know about the French players who have helped Manchester United to glory over the years? Take our quiz below to find out!