David de Gea statistic proves why he should be dropped after Everton draw

Manchester United star David de Gea has faced tonnes of criticism following his latest error in the infuriating draw with Everton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men completely fell apart at home once again and had no one to blame but themselves.

United led 2-0 at half-time but the full-time score read 3-3 thanks to a host of poor decisions and errors.

De Gea’s was the most obvious and perhaps the most telling, leaving fans to call for him to be dropped for Dean Henderson.

The experienced Spaniard hasn’t been at his best in quite some time and the statistic below gives real cause for concern.

David de Gea has saved just 60.9% of shots on his goal in this season's Premier League, only Rui Patricio (59.7%) has a lower save-percentage of all PL keepers with 15+ apps this season. He conceded from all three shots he faced tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkVdGAedH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 6, 2021

Everton scored a quickfire brace after the break and for their first, De Gea essentially palmed the ball exactly where they would’ve wanted it.

Abdoulaye Doucouré scored the easiest tap in of his career thanks to United’s goalkeeper’s error and it shifted the feel of the match in the visitors’ favour.

Soon De Gea would concede again and it seemed as though him and his teammates were saved when Scott McTominay scored the fifth goal of the match.

Unfortunately the former Atletico Madrid man would watch the ball hit the back of his net once more in the dying embers of the match.

