Edinson Cavani fit to play for Man United against Everton

There is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and bad news for Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Everton this evening.

The United boss revealed at yesterday’s press conference that Edinson Cavani has recovered from the ankle injury that saw him substituted at half-time during the fantastic 9-0 drubbing of Southampton on Tuesday.

Other than long-term absentee Phil Jones, United’s only doubt for the game is Eric Bailly, who according to The Mirror has injured his shin in a minor car accident.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, has admitted that Jordan Pickford will not be available.

The Toffees’ keeper missed their 2-1 win at Leeds United on Wednesday with an abdominal problem. He has failed to recover in time for today’s clash.

Robin Olsen will deputise.

Meanwhile Allan is back in training but is not yet ready to play and Everton’s only other absentee is Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Former United man Joshua King made his Everton debut off the bench on Wednesday and might get his first start for the club on his return to the Theatre of Dreams. King came close to re-signing for the Reds in the January 2020 transfer window but talks broke down with Bournemouth on deadline day and United hurriedly arranged Odion Ighalo’s loan deal instead.

James Rodriguez and Michael Keane were rested in midweek and will almost certainly be recalled. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope to capitalise on another defensive lapse from United as he has done on two recent occasions in which the two sides have met.

Everton have almost as an impressive away record as United of late, having won five out of their last six games on the road.

The referee will be Jon Moss. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8pm and the match will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports.

