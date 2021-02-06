Fans furious with David de Gea after Everton errors
Fans furious with David de Gea after Everton errors

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was at fault for two of Everton’s three goals as the Red Devils dropped two vital points at Old Trafford this evening.

The Toffees scored from every chance they had to take United’s goals conceded tally to 30 in the Premier League. Only eight teams have a worse record.

Fans took to social media after the game to vent their frustrations at De Gea. Comments included:

‘That shocking defensive display overshadowed all the good work. De Gea, Lindelof and Maguire extremely shocking today. My word.’

‘Increasingly it’s gone for me from Dave saves to keep it away from De Gea. He’s been around a few too many calamities for my liking in recent months.’

‘How many times is De Gea Gonna cost us?’

‘Feels like a loss, DeGea totally at fault for two of the goals, let the rest of a team playing so well, very much down, he should be apologising to each and every one of them.’

‘Have said it before, I’ll say it again. A CB pairing of Lindelof and Maguire will not win us the league. Saying that, De Gea at fault for their first and possibly that 3rd one. Devastated.’

‘And David De Gea is he worried about ruining his good looks? Peter Schmeichel would have taken a kick in the head for that…’

‘I really respect everything De Gea’s done for the club but it’s Dean Henderson’s time now.’

‘When push comes to shove and you’re actually challenging for something, David De Gea will virtually always let you down. Good night.’

‘Thanks for the memories but it’s time to go David de Gea.’

