Manchester United defence leaky in disappointing draw with Everton

Manchester United have absolutely no one to blame but themselves following their disappointing draw with Everton at home.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were in for a tough clash but seemed to be cruising to victory after leading 2-0 at half-time.

Unfortunately the start to the second half so Everton score a quickfire brace to shellshock United and equalise the game.

Scott McTominay must have thought he scored the winner when he nodded in from a free-kick in roughly the 70th minute but his fellow teammates let him down.

The Red Devils would concede in the last breath of the match to share the spoils with an Everton team who frankly didn’t deserve the draw.

#mufc scored 3 goals from 11 chances. Everton scored 3 goals from 3 chances. Unbelievable. — ً (@utdrobbo) February 6, 2021

While Everton were remarkably clinical, albeit via poor defending from Manchester United, Solskjaer’s men could be accused of not being clinical enough.

Marcus Rashford alone should have had a brace and the 11 chances mentioned above shows they should have scored more to truly put the away side to bed.

Instead United fans are left fuming, wondering what could have been and why their defence is remarkably poor when put under pressure.

Solskjaer will certainly be giving his players an earful but there’s little hope the situation will change until the personnel change.

